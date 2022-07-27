Indiana State Toll Road Post trooper retires after 34 years

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say Master Trooper Brad Kaizer is retiring after serving the citizens of Indiana for more than three decades at the Indiana State Police Toll Road Post.

Kaizer is a life-long Indiana resident who grew up on the west side of South Bend. He graduated from Washington High School in 1976.

His career began with the Indiana State Police when he was selected to attend the 45th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy that graduated on December 19, 1987. Kaizer was assigned to the Toll Road Post following graduation and spent his entire career there.

During his time with the Indiana State Police, Kaizer served as a Field Training Officer, Emergency Vehicle Operator instructor, speed timing device instructor, and Critical Incident Stress Management team member. He also spent several years on the Clandestine Methamphetamine Lab Team.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.