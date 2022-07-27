Indiana Special Session discusses, progresses inflation relief bill

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s not just limitation on abortion access being discussed at the Special Session. Inflation relief for Hoosiers is also entangled in debate in the Senate.

On Tuesday evening, the State Senate Committee approved an inflation relief bill by an unanimous vote.

Instead of Governor Holcomb’s proposal of sending $225 checks to Hoosiers, Senate Bill 3 suspends the 7 percent sales tax on utility bills for six months.

Republicans say on average households would save $120 over that same period.

The bill will now move to the senate floor.

The senate committee also approved Senate Bill 2 which provides $50 million to support pregnant women, children, and families.

