Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive to reduce crime, gun violence.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer takes action to curb gun violence in her state.

The governor signed an executive directive which called for state departments and law enforcement agencies to use federal resources to reduce crime and gun violence.

The directive also calls on Michigan State Police to improve the state’s process for reporting criminal, mental health, and juvenile records to national criminal databases.

“As a former prosecutor, public safety is a top priority for me,” said Governor Whitmer. “But today, far too many families in Michigan do not feel safe in their neighborhoods because of crime and gun violence. That is unacceptable—we must stop the violence and hold people accountable. We need to tackle both crime and gun violence simultaneously because they are inextricably linked—nearly 1 in 3 reported violent crimes involve a firearm and in the first six months of this year alone, over 450 Michiganders have died because of gun violence. That’s why I worked to give law enforcement the resources they need in my bipartisan budget. And thanks to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, we have access to unprecedented federal resources that will help us keep Michiganders safe as they go to work, drop their kids off at school, or run errands in their neighborhoods. Let’s work together to protect public safety and reduce crime and gun violence.”

The executive directive can be viewed here.

