Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive to reduce crime, gun violence

Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive to reduce crime, gun violence.
Gov. Whitmer signs executive directive to reduce crime, gun violence.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer takes action to curb gun violence in her state.

The governor signed an executive directive which called for state departments and law enforcement agencies to use federal resources to reduce crime and gun violence.

The directive also calls on Michigan State Police to improve the state’s process for reporting criminal, mental health, and juvenile records to national criminal databases.

“As a former prosecutor, public safety is a top priority for me,” said Governor Whitmer. “But today, far too many families in Michigan do not feel safe in their neighborhoods because of crime and gun violence. That is unacceptable—we must stop the violence and hold people accountable. We need to tackle both crime and gun violence simultaneously because they are inextricably linked—nearly 1 in 3 reported violent crimes involve a firearm and in the first six months of this year alone, over 450 Michiganders have died because of gun violence. That’s why I worked to give law enforcement the resources they need in my bipartisan budget. And thanks to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, we have access to unprecedented federal resources that will help us keep Michiganders safe as they go to work, drop their kids off at school, or run errands in their neighborhoods. Let’s work together to protect public safety and reduce crime and gun violence.”

The executive directive can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBPD responded to the 1100 block of N Brookfield St. around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Police identify victim in South Bend homicide investigation
First responders were called to Edison Lakes Parkway and N. Main Street just after 10:45 p.m....
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash in Mishawaka identified
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County
Indiana lawmakers considering bill to help Hoosiers with inflation

Latest News

Ind. lawmakers holding special session to discuss several bills, including abortion
Indiana Special Session discusses, progresses inflation relief bill
Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Man arrested after ‘active shooter’ situation in Cass County
$830 million Mega Millions drawing tonight.
$830 million Mega Millions drawing tonight
Abortion access debate during Special Session continues
Abortion access debate during Special Session continues