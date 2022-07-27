Advertisement

Funeral held for road department worker killed in Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A funeral was held Tuesday for a road commission worker in Berrien County who was killed last week after getting hit by an intoxicated driver.

William “Mack” Isom, 57, of Baroda was clearing a large tree branch on Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road northeast of Buchanan when he was hit by a vehicle driven by Taylor Johnson, 34, of Buchanan on July 20.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Isom was honored with a procession of trucks from all over the state.

Meanwhile, the crash remains under investigation. Johnson has been charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death.

