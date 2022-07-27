First Alert Forecast: A Few Heavy Thunderstorms Wednesday Evening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: Warm and muggy as the humidity returns to Michiana. Cloudy skies during the morning with a few sprinkles or light showers possible. Clouds begin to break around lunchtime and into the afternoon. Temperatures will then rise into the lower to middle 80s with the humidity staying high. These conditions will aid in the chance for scattered thunderstorms to develop across Michiana later in the day. Scattered thunderstorms are possible between about 4pm and 11pm. They will include heavy rain with likely some thunder and lightning and the chance for some gusty winds. No severe weather is expected. Storms move out late and it will be dry overnight. High of 83 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms early. Those thunderstorms will move east of Michiana after 11pm and things will dry out and clouds break through the morning. A brief break before our next chance for showers on Thursday. Temperatures will cool down into the lower 60s overnight. Low of 63 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: The early morning begins dry with increasing clouds. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms become possible after 6am. These showers and storms along a cold front will move through during the morning and into the early afternoon. The showers will likely end and move east of Michiana by 2pm and clouds will begin to clear for the afternoon. No severe weather is expected with these storms. Highs will rise into the lower 80s and the humidity will be elevated during the morning before dropping by the evening. High of 81 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: The skies will be filled with sunshine and a few high clouds. Winds will again switch out of the north and west and create a very comfortable end to the work week! The highs will struggle to reach 80 degrees and the humidity will remain extremely low. High of 78 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The temperatures will get back into the lower 80s over the weekend and humidity will remain low. Lots of sunshine will fill the skies over the weekend before our next chance of rain heading into next week. By the middle of next week, it looks like highs will get back to near or just above 90 degrees and we could be looking at another heatwave here in Michiana as we head into August. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, July 26th, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 81

Tuesday’s Low: 58

Precipitation: 0.00″

