Elkhart woman killed after getting hit by truck

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman is dead after she was hit by a truck early Wednesday morning in Elkhart County.

It happened near the intersection of County Road 20 and Roys Avenue just after midnight. Police say Marlyse Kemp, 22, was traveling west on-foot on County Road 20 when she was hit by a GMC Canyon.

Kemp was taken to the hospital with a broken arm and broken back, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team is handling the investigation.

