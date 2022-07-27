Elkhart Police searching for missing 58-year-old man

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart need your help finding a missing 58-year-old man.

Raymond Carter has been missing since July 10. He was last seen in the 1000 block of Fieldhouse Avenue driving a relative’s vehicle, a 2011 white Ford Edge with an Indiana license plate (RQO959).

(Elkhart Police Department)

Raymond has short black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6′0″ and weighs 325 pounds.

(Elkhart Police Department)

If you have any information regarding Raymond’s whereabouts, please call Det. Phillips at the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070, ext. 327. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the department’s website or at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

