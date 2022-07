ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for July’s ArtWalk.

This month’s theme is ‘Around the World,’ and will take place on Thursday, July 28 from 5 – 8 p.m.

There will be art, food, and music from across the globe.

ArtWalk will take place rain or shine, and the event is free.

