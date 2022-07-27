City officials bolstering efforts to bring more business to Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s known as Redbud City for many of its redbud tree, but many of its vacant properties on South Red Bud Trail has the City of Buchanan searching for ways to fill them.

“This has been over several months where the commission has identified priority properties and said hey, we’re not just going to look at them for another decade, we are actually going to do something,” Community Development Director Richard Murphy told 16 News Now Wednesday.

On Monday, the city moved forward with purchasing the former Baroda Tire property located at 708 S. Redbud Trail. It is a building that has seen better years similar to the old Buchanan Feed Mill that sits next to it. Murphy says both properties will soon become part of Buchanan’s future commercial corridor.

“We had the opportunity to assemble to parcels next together, city controlled, and really prepare that parcel to go to the marketplace,” Murphy says.

Just two days after paid for the Baroda Tire parcel, Murphy says folks are already phoning in.

“Just from the news we got today, I’m already receiving calls about the property from local real state people and developers,” Murphy says.

Murphy says the property is the last piece to it’s puzzle in making 4-acres of soon to be leveled land available for future businesses.

“We already control the railroad parcel. However, without this key Baroda parcel intact, we feel like we didn’t have the whole enchilada so to speak,” Murphy says.

Murphy says because the land’s location, serving as a gateway for many who visit Buchanan from Chicago, he believes this purchase can put the city back on the map.

“We feel that there will be bites on the line for job creation for redevelopment to build the tax base and grow Buchanan,” Murphy says.

Murphy says the next steps will be bidding for demolition. City officials expect to have all four acres of city owned parcels along S. Red Bud Trail to be ready for redevelopment within the next few months.

