Berrien Springs business offers unique stress relief
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BERRIEN SRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien Springs business is hoping to melt your stress away...with salt.
The Salt Haven opened in 2017 on Ferry Street.
The business sells a variety of Himalayan salt lamps and essential oils. There’s also a salt cave where guests can sit and relax for 45 minutes.
“People have felt relief from eczema, psoriasis, lung issues, coughing,” said co-owner Wendy Laughlin. “[it] helps build their immune system, stress, sleep.”
To learn more about The Salt Haven, call (269) 815-5214 or click here.
