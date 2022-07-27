Berrien Springs business offers unique stress relief

BERRIEN SRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Berrien Springs business is hoping to melt your stress away...with salt.

The Salt Haven opened in 2017 on Ferry Street.

The business sells a variety of Himalayan salt lamps and essential oils. There’s also a salt cave where guests can sit and relax for 45 minutes.

“People have felt relief from eczema, psoriasis, lung issues, coughing,” said co-owner Wendy Laughlin. “[it] helps build their immune system, stress, sleep.”

To learn more about The Salt Haven, call (269) 815-5214 or click here.

