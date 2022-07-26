Advertisement

Warsaw Police Department searching for missing woman

Rachael Deboard
Rachael Deboard(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Warsaw need your help finding a missing 50-year-old woman.

Rachael Deboard is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Rachael was last seen on Monday, July 25, at 1 p.m. wearing a white/green tie dye shirt, grey sweatpants, and black slides.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rachael’s whereabouts, please call the Warsaw Police Department at 574-372-9511 or 911.

