VOTE411 offering accessible election info ahead of Michigan’s primary

(WNDU) - There’s a new one-stop-shop for election information ahead of Michigan’s primary election on August 2.

The League of Women Voters of Michigan is urging residents to use VOTE411. This website provides valuable, non-partisan, researched information on candidates and ballot questions.

It is a free-to-use resource that is available in both English and Spanish.

The website allows users to enter their address to access personalized election information, like polling location, the contents of their ballot and their voter registration status. The website also contains absentee ballot information, election dates and key deadlines, and factual, nonpartisan information on local, state and federal races.

Once again, to access VOTE411, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.