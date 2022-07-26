Advertisement

United Airlines adds extra flights for Notre Dame football home, road games

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - United Airlines is adding additional flights to and from South Bend ahead of some big Notre Dame football games this fall.

The airline is adding over a hundred flights to help college football fans across the country see some of the seasons’ biggest games.

The flights being added to and from South Bend for Notre Dame fans are listed below:

  • Adding direct flights between New York/Newark and South Bend for ALL Notre Dame home games
  • Adding direct flights from South Bend to Columbus, OH ahead of Notre Dame playing at Ohio State on September 3
  • Adding direct flights from South Bend to Raleigh, NC ahead of Notre Dame playing at North Carolina on September 24
  • Adding direct flights from South Bend to Los Angeles ahead of Notre Dame playing at the University of Southern California on November 26

Tickets are on sale now in the United app and United.com.

