Second arrest made in deadly 2021 Michigan City shooting

Clarence Sims
Clarence Sims(Michigan City Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Michigan City back in August 2021.

Police were called to 1500 block of E. Michigan Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2021, on reports of a person who was shot in the parking lot of Eastside Liquors.

When they arrived, they found Leland Collins, 34, of Michigan City suffering from life-threatening injuries. Collins was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have since made two arrests in connection to the shooting nearly one year later. Clarence Sims, 40, of Michigan City was arrested on Saturday, July 20. Sims is charged with one count of Aiding, Inducing or Causing Murder. He was issued a $1,000,005 cash bond.

Meanwhile, police arrested Lamar Friend, 41, of LaPorte back on July 14. Friend is charged with Murder and Attempted Murder.

Lamar Friend
Lamar Friend(LaPorte County Jail)

Anyone who has additional information about this case is encouraged to contact Lt. Anna Painter at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com.

