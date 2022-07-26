Advertisement

Scammers using texts disguised as ‘Department of Workforce Development’

(pexels.com)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana State Police are warning Hoosiers about a potential scam, from a text message.

The message claims to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. It claims the recipient has unclaimed money from the state.

Detective have confirmed that they would not send a text or email message with the mentioned steps.

The fraudulent link to look out is enclosed below:

Indiana State Police are warning about this text message link from scammers.
Indiana State Police are warning about this text message link from scammers.(WNDU)

You can report unemployment fraud here.

