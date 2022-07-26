Advertisement

Red Cross to host blood drive in memory of late nursing student in Winamac

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WINAMAC, Ind. (WNDU) - The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in Winamac on Wednesday!

It’s being held at the Knights of Columbus Social Hall on E. 50 N.

The blood drive runs from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The drive is being held in memory of Haley Fox, a young college student who sadly died of cancer after her first year of nursing school.

Haley was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). ALL is a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells and is the most common childhood cancer.

“Haley was receiving blood products multiple times a week throughout her treatment, and always wanted to give back to her community of Winamac and just make life better for others,” said a close college friend of Haley’s. “I thought it would be a great way to honor her while helping others around the state.”

You can click here to register to donate blood.

