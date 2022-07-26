Advertisement

Raising Cane’s CEO buys Mega Millions tickets for all employees

FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the stacks of other lottery game play-slips displayed in Cranberry Township, Pa., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - The founder and CEO of fast food restaurant chain Raising Cane’s is buying a $2 Mega Millions ticket for each of his employees as the jackpot is one of the largest in lottery history.

Todd Graves said he was buying tickets on behalf of each of his 50,000 employees, WVUE reports. If any of the tickets wins the mammoth prize, he said every Raising Cane’s employee stands to win thousands of dollars.

“As soon as we heard how big this jackpot prize is, we couldn’t miss out on the chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot and share it with our Crew who always stand together,” Graves said. “None of what we do at Cane’s would be possible without our Crew, which is why we are always looking for ways to bring them a little extra fun, and if we’re lucky, a surprise on Wednesday morning.”

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday, and the estimated jackpot is $810 million. No one has had all of the winning numbers in three months.

The Louisiana-based restaurant chain specializes in chicken fingers and was founded in 1996. There are more than 600 locations across the U.S.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBPD responded to the 1100 block of N Brookfield St. around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Police identify victim in South Bend homicide investigation
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County
Indiana lawmakers considering bill to help Hoosiers with inflation
Police found a 25-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old with...
Three injured in shooting at Berrien Homes apartment complex

Latest News

The International Space Station will no longer be a focus for Russian efforts after 2024.
Russia to drop out of International Space Station after 2024
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’
Klondike has discontinued the Choco Taco.
Klondike discontinues Choco Taco
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
Ask the Doctor: First aid kits, melatonin, caffeine headaches
Rachael Deboard was last seen on Monday, July 25, at 1 p.m. wearing a white/green tie dye...
Warsaw Police Department searching for missing woman