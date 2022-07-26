Advertisement

Police searching for missing teen from northeast Indiana

Lillian Englehart
Lillian Englehart(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Police need your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl from New Haven.

Lillian Englehart is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Sunday, July 24, at 12:15 a.m. wearing black-rimmed glasses, a hooded sweatshirt, and pants.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lillian’s whereabouts, please call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.

