Notre Dame football single-game tickets go on sale Thursday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you planning on attending a Notre Dame football home game this season?

If so, mark your calendars because single-game tickets go on sale Thursday, July 28! Tickets will be sold online starting at 6 p.m.

The Irish will play six home games this season against the following opponents: Marshall (Sept. 10), California (Sept. 17), Stanford (Oct. 15), UNLV (Oct. 22), Clemson (Nov. 5), and Boston College (Nov. 19).

Meanwhile, there are some additional ticket plans for the upcoming season. Click on the links below for more details:

