Advertisement

Notre Dame football single-game tickets go on sale Thursday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Are you planning on attending a Notre Dame football home game this season?

If so, mark your calendars because single-game tickets go on sale Thursday, July 28! Tickets will be sold online starting at 6 p.m.

The Irish will play six home games this season against the following opponents: Marshall (Sept. 10), California (Sept. 17), Stanford (Oct. 15), UNLV (Oct. 22), Clemson (Nov. 5), and Boston College (Nov. 19).

Meanwhile, there are some additional ticket plans for the upcoming season. Click on the links below for more details:

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBPD responded to the 1100 block of N Brookfield St. around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Police identify victim in South Bend homicide investigation
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County
First responders were called to Edison Lakes Parkway and N. Main Street just after 10:45 p.m....
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash in Mishawaka identified
Indiana lawmakers considering bill to help Hoosiers with inflation

Latest News

United Airlines adds extra flights for Notre Dame football home, road games
All eyes were on an impact freshman who is hoping to fill the shoes of Blake Wesley.
Notre Dame men’s basketball team holds first official practice
Shamrock Series tickets available Monday for season ticket holders, lottery participants
Assistant coaches Ristano, Wallace leaving ND baseball program