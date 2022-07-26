New bouldering facility opens in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of climbing, there’s a new place in Goshen you may want to check out.

Warehouse Climbing Co. opened its doors in May.

The facility offers bouldering, which is climbing without a harness or rope. There’s a thick foam mat below to protect climbers if they fall.

The owner, Ryan Borntrager, said he decided to open the facility to bring something new to Goshen. He also said climbing is beneficial in multiple ways.

“You can benefit physically, mentally, socially,” Borntrager said. “You’re building core strength, grip strength, moving your body. Socially it brings a pretty cool community together.”

Warehouse Climbing Co. offers memberships and day passes. The facility is located at 605 Logan Street in Goshen.

