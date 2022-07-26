Advertisement

New bouldering facility opens in Goshen

New bouldering gym opens in Goshen
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a fan of climbing, there’s a new place in Goshen you may want to check out.

Warehouse Climbing Co. opened its doors in May.

The facility offers bouldering, which is climbing without a harness or rope. There’s a thick foam mat below to protect climbers if they fall.

The owner, Ryan Borntrager, said he decided to open the facility to bring something new to Goshen. He also said climbing is beneficial in multiple ways.

“You can benefit physically, mentally, socially,” Borntrager said. “You’re building core strength, grip strength, moving your body. Socially it brings a pretty cool community together.”

Warehouse Climbing Co. offers memberships and day passes. The facility is located at 605 Logan Street in Goshen.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBPD responded to the 1100 block of N Brookfield St. around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Police identify victim in South Bend homicide investigation
Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County
Indiana lawmakers considering bill to help Hoosiers with inflation
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Police found a 25-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old with...
Three injured in shooting at Berrien Homes apartment complex

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: Another Mild Day Before Rain Chances Return Wednesday
AM Weather Matt Y WNDU 7/26/22
AM Weather Matt Y WNDU 7/26/22
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Scammers using 'Department of Workforce Development' texts.
Scammers using 'Department of Workforce Development' texts