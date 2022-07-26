Advertisement

ND’s Shakespeare Fest heads to Krasl Art Center on Friday

It will be the first full festival since 2018.
It will be the first full festival since 2018.(Melissa Stephens)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Shakespeare Festival is on the road this Friday!

“All’s Well That Ends Well” is one of Shakespeare’s comedies and it tells the story of a brilliant young woman who dreams of charting her own course in life.

The play will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday on the Krasl Art Center’s Oval Lawn!

Attendees can bring a blanket or their favorite lawn chair and enjoy.

The event is free and open to all.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBPD responded to the 1100 block of N Brookfield St. around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Police identify victim in South Bend homicide investigation
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County
Indiana lawmakers considering bill to help Hoosiers with inflation
Police found a 25-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old with...
Three injured in shooting at Berrien Homes apartment complex

Latest News

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
First confirmed case of monkeypox identified in St. Joseph County
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
Ask the Doctor: First aid kits, melatonin, caffeine headaches
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
Ask the Doctor: First aid kits, melatonin, caffeine headaches
Rachael Deboard was last seen on Monday, July 25, at 1 p.m. wearing a white/green tie dye...
Warsaw Police Department searching for missing woman