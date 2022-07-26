ND’s Shakespeare Fest heads to Krasl Art Center on Friday

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Shakespeare Festival is on the road this Friday!

“All’s Well That Ends Well” is one of Shakespeare’s comedies and it tells the story of a brilliant young woman who dreams of charting her own course in life.

The play will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday on the Krasl Art Center’s Oval Lawn!

Attendees can bring a blanket or their favorite lawn chair and enjoy.

The event is free and open to all.

