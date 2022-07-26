Advertisement

Infamous ‘murder hornet’ gets new name from scientists

The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a...
The Entomological Society of America introduced a new name for the “murder hornet” to provide a distinction from other hornets.(WASHINGTON STATE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Many remember the introduction of the “murder hornets.”

The bug with any other name would be just as terrifying, but it’s getting a new one.

The Entomological Society of America is now calling the insect the northern giant hornet.

People can continue calling it a murder hornet due to that being only a nickname.

The new name will be replacing the old one, Asian giant hornet.

The infamous murder hornet received its nickname from decapitating honeybees.
The infamous murder hornet received its nickname from decapitating honeybees.(WASHINGTON STATE DEPT OF AGRICULTURE)

Scientists say that name didn’t do much to identify the stinger, since all hornets are native to Asia.

They were also concerned it could stir up anti-Asian sentiment.

The world’s largest hornet got its horrific nickname due to its habit of decapitating honeybees.

It’s invasive in North America, but so far hives have only been found in British Columbia and a small portion of Washington state.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBPD responded to the 1100 block of N Brookfield St. around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Police identify victim in South Bend homicide investigation
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County
First responders were called to Edison Lakes Parkway and N. Main Street just after 10:45 p.m....
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash in Mishawaka identified
Indiana lawmakers considering bill to help Hoosiers with inflation

Latest News

The Grand Old City of Dowagiac, Michigan is giving the green light to a new recreational...
Cannabis coming to Dowagiac after city council passes ordinance
ND's Shakespeare Fest comes to Krasl Art Center on Friday.
ND's Shakespeare Fest comes to Krasl Art Center on Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Indiana Marines are collecting money to buy toys for 35,000 Ukrainian children.
Indiana Marines collecting money to buy toys for Ukrainian children
Red Cross to host blood drive in memory of late nursing student in Winamac.
Red Cross to host blood drive in memory of late nursing student in Winamac