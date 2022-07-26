Indiana Special Session Day 2: Abortion ban progresses to senate floor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The first vote is now in the books.

A bill that would ban most abortions in Indiana advanced out of a senate committee by a 7-to-5 margin.

The vote came after members of both parties bad mouthed the measure.

In fact, one lawmaker was struck by the fact that only one person spoke in favor of the bill after two days of public hearings.

“Nobody likes this bill,” said Sen. Tim Lanane, (D) Anderson. “Now I understand, the anti-choice people think it’s too lenient. The pro-choice people identify with them. This takes away their rights, but you know, we’re scheduled to have a special session so we’re all going to come down here, we’re going to rush a bill through because of pressure everybody feels after the Supreme Court decision to do something, I’m not surprised that this bill is fatally flawed.”

“I have sat here over the last two days getting physically sick to my stomach,” said Sen. Ed Charbonneau, (R) Valparaiso. “After two days of testimony, no one, no one has been able to, or willing to shift from two very extreme positions and that leaves us, we have what everybody believes is a bad bill and I’m going to vote yes today, and I guess my wish is that we make a bad bill less bad.”

The Senate Rules Committee on Tuesday considered five amendments and adopted three.

The most controversial dealt with those who would be eligible to receive an abortion as a victim of rape or incest.

Victims under the age of 16 will have 12-weeks post fertilization to secure an abortion. Those over the age of 16 would have eight weeks.

“Well, it seems to me that that a lot of women, I mean, is that really enough time for a woman to know if they’re pregnant and to make this decision whether or not to have this abortion? Seems like that’s a rush,” Lanane said. “If you’re wanting to basically say that you can’t get an abortion if you’re raped, this is probably the way to do it.”

“We allow them the exception and allow them an abortion however there was a demand made that we put time limits on it, they shouldn’t go full term and they suddenly decide, oh no, I don’t want to go through with this,” explained Sen. Sue Glick, (R) LaGrange. “The issue is before the baby reaches viability that it be terminated.”

One offered amendment that failed would have let victims of rape and incest receive abortion care through tele-health.

“Under current Indiana law Hoosiers aren’t allowed to access medication based abortion care through tele-health services although the process is safe, efficient, and operating smoothly in 31 states,” claimed Sen. Shelli Yoder, (D) Bloomington. “Women are capable of following their doctor’s directions to successfully take abortion pills at home and make it through the process. There’s no need to limit that ability.”

“How long before you think that it would take for, for abortion providers to do everything by tele-health?” asked Sen. Glick. “We have doctors coming to Indiana for the specific purpose of conducting abortions. The fact that they can do it out of state and suffer no repercussions, I think, that’s the purpose of not having tele-health.”

The measure now moves on to the full senate floor where additional amendments will likely be offered.

