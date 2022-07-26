Historic $830-million Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The chances of winning the lottery are always slim, but never impossible!

That’s why Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot has a lot of folks dreaming about what they’d do with the money.

With an estimated $830 million dollar jackpot is up for grabs, it’s clear to see why. This is the nation’s fourth largest lotter jackpot. The biggest, however, came in at over $1.5 billion dollars in 2016.

And even though the odds of winning the grand prize is 1 in 302,000,000, people are still lining up at gas station counters.

“Just hundreds and hundreds of customers just wanting to get a piece of that Mega Million,” said gas station clerk, Erin Bowerman.

Some even bought dozens of tickets at a time!

“A lot of them are shocked its gotten that high,” said Amy Nimtz, the attendant at Phillips 66. “I think a lot of people say they’ll come in and take care of the person they bought it from. I think we’ll see if that ever happens. I’d take a vacation, buy a house, new car. I’d just continue to work. I don’t think I’d let anybody know.”

Other clerks said they don’t play the lottery, and instead hope they’ll be blessed by a winner.

“I don’t play the lotto, I feel one of my customers is going to make me a millionaire one day,” Bowerman said, telling 16 News Now that customers even get her involved further than just promising a piece of the winnings.”

“They’ve had me kiss it, they’ve had me rub it, they’ve had me put my name on it. They’ve said that their going to bring it back and share it with me,” Bowerman said.

Tuesday’s Winning Mega Millions Numbers: 29, 63, 66, 7 and 60 with a Megaball of 15.

