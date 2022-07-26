Advertisement

First confirmed case of monkeypox identified in St. Joseph County

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. in 2022 could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, or it could yet be contained. Or it might be too early to tell. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County health officials are reporting the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the county.

Health officials say the risk to the community at-large is low. However, residents are urged to watch for symptoms and seek medical care if necessary.

The first cases of monkeypox in the state of Indiana were identified back in June. Meanwhile, Michiana’s first case was confirmed earlier this month in Elkhart County.

Health officials say monkeypox is an infection caused by a virus. In cases reported in the U.S., monkeypox is typically a rash associated at times with fever and muscle aches. These symptoms may precede the onset of the rash.

The rash can range from only a few skin lesions to many skin lesions. It may initially appear like small bumps on the skin that progress to blister-like lesions or small ulcerations, eventually forming a crust. The rash is often associated with swollen lymph nodes.

Health officials say the virus can be transmitted from an infected person to an uninfected person through the following mechanisms:

  • Direct contact with the rash, scabs, or bodily fluids
  • Prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact (such as kissing, cuddling, and/or sexual activity)
  • Touching items (clothing, bedding, etc.) that have been touched by the infectious rash or bodily fluids
  • Pregnant women can also transmit the virus to the fetus through the placenta

To prevent the spread of and infection with monkeypox, health officials say you should:

  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.
    1. Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person suspected of monkeypox.
    2. Do not cuddle, kiss, hug, or have sex with someone who has monkeypox.
    3. Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person who has monkeypox.
  • Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

The CDC recommends vaccination for people whose sexual partners have been diagnosed in the past two weeks with monkeypox.

For more information and updates, please visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s Monkeypox response page and the CDC.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBPD responded to the 1100 block of N Brookfield St. around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Police identify victim in South Bend homicide investigation
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County
Indiana lawmakers considering bill to help Hoosiers with inflation
Police found a 25-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old with...
Three injured in shooting at Berrien Homes apartment complex

Latest News

Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
Ask the Doctor: First aid kits, melatonin, caffeine headaches
Monkeypox cases are rising in the U.S. as COVID-19 cases surges again.
Michiana’s first case of Monkeypox falls in Elkhart County
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer...
Ask the Doctor: Lyme disease, lactose intolerance, allergies
St. Joseph Co. Dept. of Health reopens Mishawaka immunization clinic