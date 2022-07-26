First Alert Forecast: Another Mild Day Before Rain Chances Return Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Temperatures begin in the upper 50s, a very refreshing morning across Michiana. Temperatures will rise again into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Just like Monday we will have a mixture of sun and clouds along with lower humidity. The light breeze from the south will also create very calm conditions along Lake Michigan. High of 79 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds increasing later in the evening with more cloud cover pushing in from the west by the morning. A few scattered showers are possible after 5am and they could continue through the morning rush for some. Low of 68. Winds S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few scattered showers during the morning with mostly cloudy skies. As the morning goes on we will watch things clear out from west to east and the sunshine will likely show itself for many. Highs in the middle 80s with higher humidity making it feel closer to the upper 80s. By the afternoon a weak front will move through and bring the chance for scattered thunderstorms to return in the afternoon. The best chance for a few storms will be between 3pm and 7pm. No severe weather is expected, but a few heavy downpours are possible. High of 84 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More cloud cover will increase early in the morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through the morning and into the afternoon. There is a chance for some heavier pockets of rain but no severe weather is expected. Clouds will clear later in the evening and we will dry out heading into the end of the week. The humidity will also drop behind these rain chances. High of 82 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The humidity will remain low through the end of the week! Highs will be back in the upper 70s to low 80s heading into the weekend. The rain chances remain nonexistent until we get into Monday of next week. As the month of July comes to an end we will begin to see the temperatures rise back into the 80s and 90s with higher humidity also making its return to the region. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, July 25th, 2022

Monday’s High: 77

Monday’s Low: 59

Precipitation: 0.00″

