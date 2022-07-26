Federal judge blocks Indiana trans athlete ban
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking a bill that keeps transgender girls in Indiana from participating on girls’ sports teams at school.
On Tuesday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana issued a preliminary injunction, requiring that the 10-year-old transgender girl at the center of the ban must be allowed to rejoin her school’s all-girls softball team while litigation continues.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana filed a lawsuit in April on behalf of the girl, challenging House Enrolled Act 1041. Back in May, Indiana lawmakers voted 32-15 to override Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto on the bill, which he said did not provide “fairness in K-12 sports.”
