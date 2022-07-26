Federal judge blocks Indiana trans athlete ban

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking a bill that keeps transgender girls in Indiana from participating on girls’ sports teams at school.

On Tuesday, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana issued a preliminary injunction, requiring that the 10-year-old transgender girl at the center of the ban must be allowed to rejoin her school’s all-girls softball team while litigation continues.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana filed a lawsuit in April on behalf of the girl, challenging House Enrolled Act 1041. Back in May, Indiana lawmakers voted 32-15 to override Governor Eric Holcomb’s veto on the bill, which he said did not provide “fairness in K-12 sports.”

“When misinformation about biology and gender is used to bar transgender girls from school sports it amounts to the same form of sex discrimination that has long been prohibited under Title IX, a law that protects all students – including trans people – on the basis of sex. We are pleased that Judge Magnus-Stinson has recognized this and required that A.M. be allowed to play on her school’s softball team. If other students are being denied the right to join a sports team at their school due to their transgender status, we encourage them to contact the ACLU of Indiana immediately.”

