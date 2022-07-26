Advertisement

Dr. Todd Graham remembered, honored on fifth anniversary of tragic death

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michiana community came out on Tuesday to remember Dr. Todd Graham.

A patient’s husband killed the well-known doctor outside of the South Bend Orthopaedics office on Elm Road back on July 26, 2017, after he refused to prescribe the patient opioids.

After his tragic death, a memorial bench was placed at the rehabilitation institute. But on Tuesday, it was moved to the Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka to recognize his contributions to the medical field and our community.

“He was warm, funny, a strong leader, and a better person,” says Chris Karam, president of Saint Joseph Health System. “(He was a) wonderful physician, and people that knew him and met him… he guided them, headed them, made them well. And he was an important, fun leader and physician of our community to be around.”

Graham was the valedictorian at his high school in Illinois, and an accomplished doctor and philanthropist in Michiana.

