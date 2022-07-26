Cannabis coming to Dowagiac after city council passes ordinance

DOWAGIAC, Ind. (WNDU) - For the very first time, the Grand Old City of Dowagiac, Michigan is giving the green light on a new ordinance.

“Last night, the city council took their final action on adopting a recreational marijuana ordinance within the community,” Dowagiac Assistant City Manager Amanda Sleigh told 16 News Now Tuesday.

It is an ordinance that will soon bring cannabis to its highway commercial district.

“The ordinance that they adopted last night has really three key aspects to it. First, it establishes that we are allowing for recreational marijuana within the community. It kind of sets forth where that is allowed. The second part is the application process. And then the third part sets the parameters for the limits on the number of licenses and the fees associated with the permit,” Sleigh says.

But before businesses can move in, Sleigh says there are a couple of boxes to check.

“Excessive growth won’t be allowed, temporary event permits won’t be allowed, and event organizers won’t be allowed either,” Sleigh says.

However, anyone looking to do any of the following will be allowed including growing, transportation or retail regarding recreational cannabis.

Though, each permit will come with a cost of $5,000 dollars.

This is all comes years after city council members turned down the idea of cannabis business. So why now? Well, the state’s plan to give out 42 million dollars to those who have them might be it.

Last year’s tax revenue totals in other surrounding towns is something to consider too given those dollars can help improve the city of Dowagiac.

“We hope that additional income will just help bolster our general fund and increase some of our street improvements and sidewalk improvements in the community,” Sleigh says.

“City officials say an ordinance will be published within the next 30 days. Once that happens, anyone seeking to open a cannabis-related business here in Dowagiac can do so by contacting the city manager’s office.

