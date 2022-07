Back to School 2022: First days back in the classroom for schools across Michiana

(WNDU) - Believe it or not, students across Michiana are on the verge of heading back into the classroom for the 2022-2023 academic year.

While most schools in Michigan won’t be starting until late August, some districts in Indiana will be starting as soon as next week.

Here’s a look at the first days back in the classroom at schools and districts across the Michiana area.

**Note: more schools and/or districts could be added to this story in the near future as more information becomes available**

INDIANA

Argos Community Schools : Tuesday, Aug. 9

Baugo Community Schools : Thursday, Aug. 11

Bethany Christian Schools : Friday, Aug. 5

Bremen Public Schools : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Career/Success Academy South Bend : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Cathedral School of Saint Matthew : Wednesday, Aug. 17

Central Noble Community Schools : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Christ the King Catholic School : Wednesday, Aug. 17 (Pre-K/Kindergarten starts on Thursday, Aug. 18)

Concord Community Schools : Wednesday, Aug. 17

Corpus Christi Catholic School : Thursday, Aug. 11 (dismissal at 1 p.m.)

Covenant Christian School : Wednesday, Aug. 17

Culver Academies : Monday, Aug. 15

Culver Community Schools : Wednesday, Aug. 10

East Noble School Corporation : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Elkhart Community Schools : Thursday, Aug. 11

Fairfield Community Schools : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Good Shepherd Montessori School : Monday, Aug. 22

Goshen Community Schools : Friday, Aug. 5

Granger Christian School : Tuesday, Aug. 16

Holy Cross School : Thursday, Aug. 18

Holy Family School : Thursday, Aug. 11 (dismissal at 1 p.m.)

John Glenn School Corporation : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Knox Community School Corporation : Thursday, Aug. 4

Lakeland School Corporation : Tuesday, Aug. 9

La Lumiere School : Wednesday, Aug. 17

LaPorte Community School Corporation : Wednesday, Aug. 17

Marian High School : Monday, Aug. 15

Marquette Catholic High School : Monday, Aug. 15

Metropolitan School District New Durham Township : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Michiana Christian Academy : Wednesday, Aug. 17

Michigan City Area Schools : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Middlebury Community Schools : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Mishawaka Catholic School : Tuesday, Aug. 16

New Prairie United School Corporation : Thursday, Aug. 11

North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Oregon-Davis School Corporation : Thursday, Aug. 11

Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation : Wednesday, Aug. 17

Plymouth Community School Corporation : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Prairie Heights Community School Corporation : Wednesday, Aug. 17

Queen of Peace Catholic School : Wednesday, Aug. 17

Resurrection Lutheran Academy : Wednesday, Aug. 17

Rochester Community School Corporation : Wednesday, Aug. 3

Saint Joseph Grade School : Wednesday, Aug. 17

Saint Joseph High School : Thursday, Aug. 11

Saint Pius X Catholic School : Wednesday, Aug. 17 (Pre-School starts on Monday, Aug. 22)

School City of Mishawaka : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Smith-Green Community Schools : Wednesday, Aug. 10

South Bend Community School Corporation : Wednesday, Aug. 17

South Central Community School Corporation : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Stanley Clark School : Friday, Aug. 19

St. Anthony de Padua Catholic School : Wednesday, Aug. 17

St. Jude Catholic School : Wednesday, Aug. 17

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation : Friday, Aug. 12

Trinity School at Greenlawn : Wednesday, Aug. 24

Triton School Corporation : Wednesday, Aug. 10

Tri-Township Consolidated School Corporation : Monday, Aug. 15

Union-North United School Corporation : Tuesday, Aug. 9

Wa-Nee Community Schools : Tuesday, Aug. 16

Warsaw Community Schools : Monday, Aug. 15

Wawasee Community School Corporation : Wednesday, Aug. 10

West Central School Corporation : Thursday, Aug. 11

West Noble School Corporation : Friday, Aug. 12

Westview School Corporation : Thursday, Aug. 11

Whitko Community School Corporation : Thursday, Aug. 11

MICHIGAN

Berrien Springs Public Schools : Monday, Aug. 29 (half day for elementary students, full day for secondary students)

Brandywine Community Schools : Monday, Aug. 29 (half day for K-6, full day for 7-12)

Bridgman Public Schools : Monday, Aug. 29 (half day for all students)

Buchanan Community Schools : Monday, Aug. 29

Burr Oak Community School District : Monday, Aug. 22

Cassopolis Public Schools : Monday, Aug. 29

Centreville Public Schools : Monday, Aug. 29 (early dismissal for all students)

Coloma Community Schools : Monday, Aug. 29 (half day for all students)

Countryside Academy : Monday, Aug. 29

Decatur Public Schools : Monday, Aug. 29

Dowagiac Union Schools : Monday, Aug. 29

Eau Claire Public Schools : Monday, Aug. 29

Edwardsburg Public Schools : Tuesday, Sept. 6 (Kindergarten students start on Wednesday, Sept. 7)

Lake Michigan Catholic Schools : Monday, Aug. 22

Lakeshore Public Schools : Monday, Aug. 29 (half day for 1st-12th grade students)

Mendon Community Schools : Monday, Aug. 22 (half day for all students)

Michigan Lutheran : Tuesday, Aug. 23

New Buffalo Area Schools : Tuesday, Sept. 6 (half day for all students)

Niles Community Schools : Monday, Aug. 29 (half day for 1st-8th grade students, full day for 9th-12th grade students – Kindergarten students start on Tuesday, Aug. 30)

River Valley School District : Monday, Aug. 29 (half day for all students)

St. Paul’s Lutheran School (Stevensville) : Wednesday, Aug. 24 (half day for students)

Sturgis Public Schools : Monday, Aug. 22 (half day for all students)

Three Rivers Community Schools : Tuesday, Aug. 23 (half day for all students)

Vicksburg Community Schools : Monday, Aug. 29 (full day for 9th grade students, half day for 10th, 11th, and 12th grade students)

Watervliet Public Schools : Monday, Aug. 29 (half day for all students)

White Pigeon Community Schools : Monday, Aug. 22 (half day for all students)

