Advertisement

50-year-old Warsaw woman found, Silver Alert cancelled

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Warsaw Police Department has cancelled the Silver Alert for Rachael Deboard. It is unclear what Deboard’s condition is at this time.

Original Story:

Police in Warsaw need your help finding a missing 50-year-old woman.

Rachael Deboard is 5′7″ and weighs 190 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Rachael was last seen on Monday, July 25, at 1 p.m. wearing a white/green tie dye shirt, grey sweatpants, and black slides.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rachael’s whereabouts, please call the Warsaw Police Department at 574-372-9511 or 911.

Rachael Deboard
Rachael Deboard(Indiana State Police)

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBPD responded to the 1100 block of N Brookfield St. around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Police identify victim in South Bend homicide investigation
First responders were called to Edison Lakes Parkway and N. Main Street just after 10:45 p.m....
Victim of deadly motorcycle crash in Mishawaka identified
Somerset Academy Lone Mountain said Sofia Molina (right), 12, was murdered July 17. Just two...
Middle school class loses 2 students to separate tragedies in same week
Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County
Indiana lawmakers considering bill to help Hoosiers with inflation

Latest News

Man found unresponsive on the side of the road in Hooksett, N.H.
Man arrested after ‘active shooter’ situation in Cass County
$830 million Mega Millions drawing tonight.
$830 million Mega Millions drawing tonight
Abortion access debate during Special Session continues
Abortion access debate during Special Session continues
Protesters demonstrated outside the Indiana statehouse as lawmakers opened debate on an...
Indiana Special Session Day 2: Abortion ban progresses to senate floor
Back to School 2022: First days back in the classroom for schools across Michiana