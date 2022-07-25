Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris lands in Indianapolis to discuss proposed abortion ban bill

The vice president is expected to meet with state legislators to discuss reproductive rights.
By WTHR
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Indianapolis Monday, July 25, to meet with state legislators and leaders to discuss the abortion ban bills Indiana Republicans are proposing.

Harris is expected to lead a reproductive rights roundtable. Indiana Senate Republicans rolled out bills on Wednesday that would restrict access to abortions, increase access to contraceptives, and fund resources for women and children. One of the bills would allow exceptions in cases of rape, incest or to protect a woman’s life.

The bills will be brought forward during the special session scheduled to begin Monday. Indiana Republican lawmakers are pairing the abortion ban bills with promises to boost spending toward helping pregnant women, young children and adoptions.

A companion bill from senators would allocate $45 million more in the coming year toward state agencies that “support the health of pregnant women, postpartum mothers, and infants” through pregnancy planning and access to contraception, especially among low-income families. The support would be available for families with children under 4 years old and comes along with an estimated $5 million increase in tax credits for adoptive families.

A separate bill from House Republicans aims to expand the adoption tax credit and directs $58 million toward bolstering services for pregnant women, including $30 million for pregnancy-related costs under the Medicaid program for low-income families.

Democrats argue Republicans frequently rejected calls to increase funding for programs to help pregnant women and young children, even as the Supreme Court’s abortion decision was anticipated.

