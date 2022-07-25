Advertisement

Unemployment rate in Indiana remains below national average

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana’s unemployment continues to remain lower than the national average.

Officials from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the numbers from June on Monday. Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 2.4 percent, compared to the national average at 3.6 percent.

Here’s a look at the unemployment rates for our local counties, listed from lowest to highest.

  • LaGrange: 2.2 percent
  • Elkhart: 2.3 percent
  • Kosciusko: 2.5 percent
  • Marshall: 2.6 percent
  • Pulaski: 2.7 percent
  • Fulton: 3.1 percent
  • St. Joseph: 3.5 percent
  • Starke: 3.7 percent
  • LaPorte: 4.0 percent

Meanwhile, over 3.3 million Hoosiers are still seeking employment, which is the highest total since February 2020.

As for job increases—leisure and hospitality, financial activities, and manufacturing rank among the newest openings for employment in the state.

Links to June 2022 employment data for Indiana counties, cities and MSAs are listed below:

Employment Report (LAUS)

Labor Force Estimates for U.S., Indiana, MSAs, Counties, Cities

Ranking of Indiana Counties by Unemployment Rate

Indiana County Map with Unemployment Rates

Jobs Report (CES)

Seasonally-Adjusted Employment Table for Indiana

Non-Seasonally-Adjusted Employment Table for Indiana

Detailed Employment Listing – Statewide & MSAs

