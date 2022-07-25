Unemployment rate in Indiana remains below national average
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana’s unemployment continues to remain lower than the national average.
Officials from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the numbers from June on Monday. Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 2.4 percent, compared to the national average at 3.6 percent.
Here’s a look at the unemployment rates for our local counties, listed from lowest to highest.
- LaGrange: 2.2 percent
- Elkhart: 2.3 percent
- Kosciusko: 2.5 percent
- Marshall: 2.6 percent
- Pulaski: 2.7 percent
- Fulton: 3.1 percent
- St. Joseph: 3.5 percent
- Starke: 3.7 percent
- LaPorte: 4.0 percent
Meanwhile, over 3.3 million Hoosiers are still seeking employment, which is the highest total since February 2020.
As for job increases—leisure and hospitality, financial activities, and manufacturing rank among the newest openings for employment in the state.
Links to June 2022 employment data for Indiana counties, cities and MSAs are listed below:
Employment Report (LAUS)
Labor Force Estimates for U.S., Indiana, MSAs, Counties, Cities
Ranking of Indiana Counties by Unemployment Rate
Indiana County Map with Unemployment Rates
Jobs Report (CES)
Seasonally-Adjusted Employment Table for Indiana
Non-Seasonally-Adjusted Employment Table for Indiana
Detailed Employment Listing – Statewide & MSAs
