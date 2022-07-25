Three injured in shooting at Berrien Homes Apartments

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Three people are injured after an early morning shooting in Benton Township.

Police responded to Berrien Homes Apartments around 2 a.m. Monday. They found a 25-year-old woman, a 20-year-old man, and a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds. They were taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the incident involved two groups shooting at each other. One of the groups reportedly fled the scene in an SUV.

A motive for the shooting is not known at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

