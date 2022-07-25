Advertisement

Sweet wine and sweeter jams; Lemon Creek Winery throws annual Vintage Blues Bash

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - Local venders and musicians joined the Family owned and operated winery in their last big festival of the season.

Every summer, they hold the art and wine festival on Memorial Day and on Father’s Day, the longest running wine festival in the state, which is in its 38th year.

Headlining tonight is blues guitarist and former REO Speedwagon member, Dr. Duke Tumatoe.

“We’re having our annual blues festival, our vintage blues festival, said Cathy Lemon, owner of Lemon Creek Winery. We’ve been having it since 2005 I believe, and it’s just a good time for us and all of our friends and neighbors that come. It’s a very laid-back type of atmosphere, and I think that’s the other part of it that we like, is that no matter what else is going on in people’s lives, they’re pretty mellow when they come here for the blues.”

Lemon Creek Winery grows all the grapes they use for their wine and have never had to purchase grapes.

