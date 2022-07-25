Advertisement

Strong turnout for Grateful Dead cover band in South Bend

By 16 News Now and Matt Gotsch
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Grateful Dead tribute band performed Sunday at Potawatomi Park as part of the South Bend VPA Summer Concert Series.

The Happy Campers, based in South Bend, attracted a crowd at the Chris Wilson Pavilion. People of all ages enjoyed their performance.

“For someone that’s a little bit older, you know, if you go to church, after church it’s a little, you know, the day’s a little, ‘Okay, what do we do now, especially on a kind of a sticky day? Let’s go out to the park. Let’s go enjoy some music, sit and listen, walk around, see some friends, say hello!’” remarked Shari White.

The Potawatomi Park Summer Concert Series happens every Sunday through September 11th. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an incident on Main Street and Edison Lakes Parkway.
One dead after single-motorcycle crash on Main Street in Mishawaka
Chris Harris
Indiana State Police arrest South Bend man for possession of drugs, dealing drugs
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: A break from the humidity Monday
Power Outages
Indiana Michigan Power reporting over 7,000 people without power
New Gates Chevrolet dealership to open in South Bend.
New Gates Chevrolet dealership to open in South Bend

Latest News

Blues Bash goers wave in unison to the music Sunday afternoon at Lemon Creek Winery.
Sweet wine and sweeter jams; Lemon Creek Winery throws annual Vintage Blues Bash
a
Brookfield Street Homicide South Bend
a
Lemon Creek Winery Blues Bash
SBPD responded to the 1100 block of N Brookfield St. around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
One dead in homicide investigation in South Bend