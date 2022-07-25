Strong turnout for Grateful Dead cover band in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Grateful Dead tribute band performed Sunday at Potawatomi Park as part of the South Bend VPA Summer Concert Series.

The Happy Campers, based in South Bend, attracted a crowd at the Chris Wilson Pavilion. People of all ages enjoyed their performance.

“For someone that’s a little bit older, you know, if you go to church, after church it’s a little, you know, the day’s a little, ‘Okay, what do we do now, especially on a kind of a sticky day? Let’s go out to the park. Let’s go enjoy some music, sit and listen, walk around, see some friends, say hello!’” remarked Shari White.

The Potawatomi Park Summer Concert Series happens every Sunday through September 11th. Click here for more information.

