Portion of E. Jefferson Boulevard in Mishawaka closed for utility installations

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A section of E. Jefferson Boulevard in Mishawaka is now closed.

The closure is between Cedar Street and Byrkit Avenue. The road is closed for utility installations as a part of the “Community Crossings” project.

Drivers can instead take McKinley Avenue, using Capital Avenue and Cedar Street.

Weather permitting, the road will reopen to one thru lane for each direction of traffic on Friday, July 29 at 5 p.m.

