One dead in homicide investigation in South Bend

By 16 News Now and Matt Gotsch
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One victim is dead after a homicide investigation Sunday evening in South Bend.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Brookfield St. just before 8 p.m. for a possible shooting victim.

When they arrived on scene, they found one person dead.

16 News Now spoke to a neighbor, who declined to speak on camera, who says he was working on his car when he noticed a bullet hole in a black pickup truck.

When he went to take a closer look, he says he saw a body inside, before calling police.

Several other neighbors say the vehicle the victim was found in is unknown to the area, and has been seen in the same place since Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP, or by calling 911.

This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now on air and online for the latest updates on this investigation.

