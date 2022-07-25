Notre Dame transitioning to cashless campus environment

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame says it will transition to a cashless retail environment beginning Aug. 1 In order to maintain a healthy and more efficient campus.

The change includes transactions at Notre Dame food service locations, dining halls, concession stands, and St. Michael’s Laundry. This also includes dining services at Saint Mary’s College and Holy Cross College where the University manages operations.

If you do not have a credit or debit card, kiosks have been installed in the Duncan Student Center and LaFortune Student Center so cash can be transferred to a Visa gift card to complete transactions on campus. The gift cards can be used anywhere Visa is accepted on or off campus at no additional charge.

The university expects the change to result in faster transactions, the elimination of potential health concerns, and more safety due to not having large amounts of cash being held in registers or transported across campus for deposit.

Cash will still be accepted at the following locations: the Morris Inn, Rohr’s, the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstores, the Notre Dame Wellness Center, the U.S. Post Office, vending machines, and privately operated businesses in LaFortune such as FedEx, the hair salon, barber shop, floral shop, and 1st Source Bank.

Cash donations will still be accepted at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart and the Grotto, along with fundraising/donation events and residence halls food sales.

