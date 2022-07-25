Notre Dame increases minimum wage for employees across campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has increased its minimum wage for both student and staff employees.

In a campus-wide email, Father Jenkins, Executive Vice President Shannon Cullinan, and John McGreevy, the Charles and Jill Fischer Provost, announced the increase.

Eligible employees will receive a 3 percent raise while staff hourly wages will be bumped to $17.50 an hour, and student hourly wages will be increased to $15.00.

The increase gets implemented August 1.

