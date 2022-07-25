Medical Moment: How a 22-year-old woman discovered she had breast cancer

(WNDU) - 1 in 8 American women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

Breast cancer in young women is relatively rare compared to breast cancer occurring in older women.

Younger women diagnosed with breast cancer also tend to have a more aggressive biology and consequently a poorer prognosis than older women. In addition, they face unique challenges such as diminished fertility from premature ovarian failure, extended survivorship periods and its attendant problems, and the psychosocial impact of diagnosis, while still raising families.

And while most cases develop in women over the age of 65, that’s not always the case.

Roshni Kamta graduated from Rutgers University and had started a new life in New York City when she discovered a lump in her breast.

At first, she shrugged it off.

“I didn’t think anything of it because of my age,” Kamta recalled.

Roshni was just 22.

“A couple more weeks went by, towards the end of April, and I found blood in my bra,” Kamta continued.

Roshni said she had a tough time finding a doctor who would see her quickly, since breast cancer is rare in a woman her age, but she was persistent.

“I knew what was going on in my body,” Kamta said.

After a mammogram, a needle biopsy confirmed Roshni’s suspicions. She found breast cancer specialist, Hanna Irie.

“She’s definitely one of the youngest, the youngest patient I have treated was 19,” said Hanna Irie, a breast oncologist at Dubin Breast Center Mount Sinai.

Dr. Irie said it’s important that young women not ignore changes in the shape or contour of their breasts or unusual discharge. There are also other considerations for young patients.

“My doctor didn’t want me to have any complications with my life beyond, you know, the months of treatments,” Kamta said.

Roshni made the decision to harvest and freeze her eggs so she could have a family in the future.

Roshni said she was not prepared mentally or emotionally. Chemo would dramatically change how she looked.

“I’ve always had hair, I’m Indian. You know, it’s known for us to, like, care for our hair and our hair becomes our identity, basically,” Kamta explained.

Roshni changed her locks in stages. A salon in New York cut her hair to her shoulders, then to her chin, and finally, shaved her head.

“I’ve always wanted purple hair,” she said. “Purple is my favorite color.”

Then, she purchased a collection of wigs so she could change her looks to suit her mood.

Now, at 26, Roshni’s hair has grown back. And after surgery, and 33 rounds of radiation, her cancer is in remission.

“Her prognosis is excellent,” Dr. Irie said.

And she’s on a mission to remind other young women to pay attention to their health.

“Check your body and, you know, do your self breast exams. And if there’s something wrong, tell your doctor,” Kamta finished.

Young women with breast cancer have similar surgical options as older women.

These include breast conservation therapy or mastectomy.

Although young age at diagnosis is associated with a higher risk of local recurrence and more aggressive phenotypes, data suggest no survival gains with mastectomy compared to breast conservation therapy, and there does not appear to be a survival advantage with contralateral prophylactic mastectomy either.

Therefore, young age alone is not a contraindication to breast conservation therapy.

Despite this, bilateral mastectomies are on the rise in women of all ages. This is likely due to patient and physician perception of improved outcomes and due to improved reconstruction techniques and cosmesis.

Immediate and immediate-delayed reconstruction are now preferred, and many women are candidates for nipple sparing procedures with immediate or immediate-delayed reconstruction. Nipple sparing procedures are increasingly being offered as data supports the oncologic safety, and these procedures are associated with better self-image.

