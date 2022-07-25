Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Special Session begins for proposed abortion ban

FILE - Indiana Statehouse
FILE - Indiana Statehouse(WAVE 3 News)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Senate Republicans gathered at the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday, July 20, to unveil plans for abortion restrictions ahead of the July 25 special session.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reported in March that Hoosier Republicans in both the House and Senate wrote a letter to Governor Holcomb, asking him to call them back into session if the U.S. supreme court overturns Roe v. Wade, which they officially did on June 24.

During a press conference on July 20, Senate Republicans announced their Senate Bill 1, which seeks to ban abortions with limited exceptions.

SB 1 DETAILS

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) says proposed bill SB 1 seeks to ban abortions except when the life of the mother is at risk, rape, and incest.

“Being pro-life is not about criminalizing women, it’s about preserving the dignity of life and helping mothers bring happy, healthy babies into the world,” State Sen. Sue Glick (R-LaGrange) said.

Sen. Glick said the bill does not include new penalties for doctors or punishment for mothers. The existing penalty that allows for a doctor’s license to be revoked if they perform an illegal abortion will remain in place.

She also says the bill does not impact access to IVF, or ending an ectopic pregnancy or a pregnancy where there is a fatal fetal anomaly. Sen. Glick also noted that this does not affect access to the morning after pill, known as Plan B, or any other method of birth control.

The bill is set to be introduced at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 25, at the previously planned special session at the Indiana Statehouse. The Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedures will hear the first round of public testimony from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, with the second round of testimony on Tuesday, July 26, from 9 a.m. to noon. The committee will vote on the bill following the second round of testimony.

Republican legislators unveil plans for abortion legislation Wednesday afternoon.
Republican legislators unveil plans for abortion legislation Wednesday afternoon.(Staff)

SPECIAL SESSION BEGINS

Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Indianapolis Monday, July 25, to meet with state legislators and leaders to discuss the abortion ban bills Indiana Republicans are proposing. She is expected to lead a reproductive rights roundtable.

WHAT CURRENT ABORTION LAW SAYS

Abortion in Indiana is banned after 22 weeks of pregnancy, with some provisions for medical emergencies. Before an abortion, patients must undergo an 18-hour waiting period. Medication abortion cannot be administered after 10 weeks of pregnancy. Telemedication abortions are prohibited in Indiana.

Medical providers must tell patients about the risks involved in abortion and must say the fetus can feel pain around 20 weeks, which is disputed by doctors and medical professionals. Providers must report complications related to abortion. Failure to report can result in a misdemeanor charge, 180 days in jail, and a $1,000 fine.

A person may not lawfully or knowingly perform a partial-birth abortion unless a physician reasonably believes it is necessary to save the life of the mother and that no other medical procedure is sufficient.

Indiana requires that abortions after the first trimester of pregnancy must be performed in a hospital or licensed surgical center. Read more about the current law here.

PRO-CHOICE REACTION

The ACLU of Indiana, Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, Women4Change Indiana, and local group Women United For Progress Allen County (WUFPAC) have planned a rally at the statehouse on the first day of the special session.

On Tuesday, July 19, the ACLU of Indiana responded to the proposed legislation, saying over 200 Hoosier businesses have signed a letter showing their support for abortion access.

The group says the letter seeks to highlight the importance of reproductive healthcare, saying, “Restricting access to comprehensive reproductive care, including abortion, threatens the health, independence and economic stability of our employees and customers. Simply put, it goes against our values, and is bad for business.” You can read the full letter and list of signees here.

PRO-LIFE REACTION

Pro-life groups like Indiana Right to Life argued that the bill does not go far enough in restricting abortions. The group says it plans to rally against the legislation on Tuesday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at the Indiana Statehouse.

This is a live blog that will be continually updated as more information is released.

