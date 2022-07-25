Advertisement

Indiana lawmakers considering bill to help Hoosiers with inflation

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - As Indiana lawmakers are considering a near total ban on abortion during a special session that kicked off on Monday, they are also considering a bill that aims to help with inflation.

Senate Republicans are proposing a few breaks for Hoosiers instead of a tax refund. This includes:

  • A six-month suspension of the 7 percent sales tax on all residential utility bills
  • No further increase in gas taxes for about a year
  • A suspended increase to the gas tax and special fuel tax that took effect on July 1, which would reduce the gas tax by 1 cent per gallon and the special fuel tax by 2 cents per gallon

Meanwhile, additional surplus money would be used to pay down the teachers’ pension fund ($400 million) and to fund capital projects that are outpaced by inflation-related construction costs (around $215 million).

The House is working on this plan while state senators work on the abortion ban bill. Under Indiana code, the special session must end no later than Aug. 14.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBPD responded to the 1100 block of N Brookfield St. around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Police identify victim in South Bend homicide investigation
Police are investigating an incident on Main Street and Edison Lakes Parkway.
One dead after single-motorcycle crash on Main Street in Mishawaka
Chris Harris
Indiana State Police arrest South Bend man for possession of drugs, dealing drugs
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: A break from the humidity Monday
Power Outages
Indiana Michigan Power reporting over 7,000 people without power

Latest News

Officials from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the numbers from June...
Unemployment rate in Indiana remains below national average
What's Good: 101-year-old WWII veteran shares his story.
WG: 101-year-old WWII veteran shares his story
MM: How a 22-year-old woman discovered she had breast cancer
'100 Women Who Care' donates $10,000 to Rio's Rainbow.
'100 Women Who Care' donates $10,000 to Rio's Rainbow