Indiana lawmakers considering bill to help Hoosiers with inflation

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - As Indiana lawmakers are considering a near total ban on abortion during a special session that kicked off on Monday, they are also considering a bill that aims to help with inflation.

Senate Republicans are proposing a few breaks for Hoosiers instead of a tax refund. This includes:

A six-month suspension of the 7 percent sales tax on all residential utility bills

No further increase in gas taxes for about a year

A suspended increase to the gas tax and special fuel tax that took effect on July 1, which would reduce the gas tax by 1 cent per gallon and the special fuel tax by 2 cents per gallon

Meanwhile, additional surplus money would be used to pay down the teachers’ pension fund ($400 million) and to fund capital projects that are outpaced by inflation-related construction costs (around $215 million).

The House is working on this plan while state senators work on the abortion ban bill. Under Indiana code, the special session must end no later than Aug. 14.

