First Alert Forecast: Comfortable and Dry Start to the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A break from the heat and humidity through the start of the work week. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s with low humidity. It is a very comfortable way to begin the week. Temperatures will get into the lower 70s along Lake Michigan with a MODERATE swim risk in place through today. Be safe if you plan on heading to the beach today. High of 77 degrees. Winds N 5-15 mph.

MODERATE SWIM RISK:

A moderate swim risk is in place along Lake Michigan beaches for today. Waves could grow to 2-4 feet with stronger currents possible. Most beaches will likely be flying yellow or red flags depending on the location. Please make sure to check the flags before thinking about heading into the lake. Stay safe and enjoy the beach!

MONDAY NIGHT: Very cool and refreshing evening. Clear skies and a light breeze will allow temperatures to drop through the 60s and into the upper 50s by the morning. Very nice start to Tuesday. Low of 56 degrees. Winds N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Another dry and mostly sunny day on tap. Highs will be closer to 80 degrees during the afternoon with a tiny increase in the humidity. A very nice and mostly comfortable afternoon. High of 80 degrees. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds during the morning with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Another chance for some rain for most of Michiana. The humidity will be elevated again. The chances of storms go down later in the evening and the threat of any strong storms is low. High of 84 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The rain chances will continue with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day on Thursday. Once these move through, the humidity will go back down heading closer to the weekend with more sunshine on tap. Highs will likely stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s through the weekend before the warmth and humidity comes back as we enter the month of August. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, July 24th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 84

Sunday’s Low: 69

Precipitation: 0.50″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.