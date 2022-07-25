Elkhart County 4-H Fair sees high attendance for opening weekend

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s still plenty of time to head to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.

The goal is to have over 200,000 attendees for this year’s fair, and they are well on their way.

One of the reasons attendance was so high on opening weekend is because the entry fee has stayed the same as last year, says 2022 fair president and Elkhart Judge Hon. Michael Christofeno.

“The first Friday, we smashed it. I’m telling you three times what our best Friday ever was. Saturday was not as good as Friday, it still was a good day out here, but I think the rain is the big factor. For most fair goers, it rains, we just wait for it to dry out, and we come out anyway. But I think for a lot of families, it rains, and they decide not today,” said Michael Christofeno, President of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair 2022.

Today is also disabilities day at the Elkhart County Fair.

“We have people coming from out of state, and the reason they come is because the fair makes a special effort to create a whole day just for them,” said Christofeno. “We have a deal with the ride company where there are 4 to 6 rides that are toned down and run specifically for those groups coming in, and we really cater to them; make it very inviting for them and make it a day just about them. It’s wonderful.”

The fairgrounds will have over 1,300 people with disabilities of all ages.

“My son has special needs, and so we started coming here last year because we just learned about disability awareness day, and it’s great because he can ride the rides that are low sensory, and he’s surrounded by others that have special needs just like he does so you don’t have to say you’re sorry for bumping into each other,” said Illinois resident Amanda Freeze. “It’s amazing because as a mom with a child with special needs, it’s very hard to take them places sometimes, and so, to feel comfortable taking them and knowing they are going to have a good experience, especially at a fair that I grew up going to, is amazing, it’s awesome. It’s been a great day.”

The fair is open until next Saturday (July 30).

