Accidental shooting kills South Bend woman in Cass County

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was killed in an accidental shooting in Howard Township Sunday.

Deputies were called to the 3100 block of Detroit Road around 3 p.m. There they found Brittany Young, 35, shot. She later died from her injuries.

The initial investigation found the gun misfired while Young was carrying it into the house. The investigation is ongoing.

