Advertisement

2nd Chance Pet: Justin

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February.

Justin, who is a Boxer/Terrier mix, will be celebrating his first birthday next month! Cooper says he is the sweetest and does well with other dogs. However, he would need to go to a home without cats.

If you want to adopt Justin or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

You can also visit petrefuge.com for more information.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SBPD responded to the 1100 block of N Brookfield St. around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
One dead in homicide investigation in South Bend
Police are investigating an incident on Main Street and Edison Lakes Parkway.
One dead after single-motorcycle crash on Main Street in Mishawaka
Chris Harris
Indiana State Police arrest South Bend man for possession of drugs, dealing drugs
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: A break from the humidity Monday
Power Outages
Indiana Michigan Power reporting over 7,000 people without power

Latest News

Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to...
2nd Chance Pet: Venus
Angela Wright from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Sadie the...
2nd Chance Pet: Sadie the Goat (but she’s actually a cat…)
We got a chance to go around and see the first day of the St. Joseph County 4-H Fair.
Baby goats born at St. Joseph County 4-H Fair
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from the Humane Society of St....
2nd Chance: Queen