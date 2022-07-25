2nd Chance Pet: Justin

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Justin! He has been at the shelter since February.

Justin, who is a Boxer/Terrier mix, will be celebrating his first birthday next month! Cooper says he is the sweetest and does well with other dogs. However, he would need to go to a home without cats.

If you want to adopt Justin or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122. You can also stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

You can also visit petrefuge.com for more information.

