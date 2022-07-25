Advertisement

‘100 Women Who Care’ donates $10,000 for Rio’s Rainbow

By Matt Gotsch
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - 100 Women Who Care of Elkhart has chosen Rio’s Rainbow as the recipient of this quarter’s donation.

Rio’s Rainbow will use this donation as financial support for counseling in Elkhart schools to prevent bullying and draw the community closer together.

“100 Women Who Care, the idea behind it is that 100 women would give a hundred dollars each totaling $10,000 a quarter, and so, this story resonates with so many people because she was a child. It touches on the impact of Covid on kids in schools, mental health, her alopecia awareness, and of course, bullying as well,” said Carrie Berghoff, Chief Development Officer for the Community Foundation of Elkhart.

Every quarter, 100 Women Who Care picks a nonprofit or philanthropic organization in the community through a selection process, and Rio’s Rainbow was the clear choice.

“They’ve been around since 2014, and they’ve given away over $350,000 to Elkhart County nonprofits. Rio’s Rainbow is not a nonprofit yet; it is a fund at the community foundation, but it’s allowing Rio’s family to make charitable gifts to nonprofits that they care about, so they use the money to pay off counseling for other kids who might not be able to afford it themselves.”

100 Women Who Care is always looking for other women to join their team. If you’re interested, click the link we provided and contact them directly.

