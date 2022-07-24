Advertisement

Unity Gardens hosts West Side BBQ & Craft Festival

More than 25 vendors set up shop selling unique food, arts and crafts at the West Side BBQ Sunday.(WNDU)
By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of folks stopped by at the annual West Side BBQ and Craft Festival Sunday.

It all took place at Unity Gardens in South Bend from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. There, more than 25 vendors set up shop selling unique food, arts and crafts.

But Unity Gardens Founder and Executive Director Sara Stewart says all of it could not be possible without the support of the community.

“We had a record number of chefs come on board despite the weather forecast. We have so many vendors. There is a great crowd as well. People just have faith in Unity Gardens and in our local chef community. We really appreciate that,” Stewart says.

The festival also featured the Success Academy who helped sponsor the event.

Along with the BBQ, folks also had access to a free vaccine clinic.

