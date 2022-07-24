Advertisement

Showers and storms for your Sunday First Alert Forecast

Isolated storms may be strong today
Showers and storms wrap up your weekend in Michiana. Download the First Alert Weather app to track active weather!
By Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Today: Showers and storms today with heavy rainfall at times. Isolated storms this afternoon may be strong to severe, particularly on the eastern edge of Michiana. The bulk of the activity will wrap up late afternoon, however, more isolated showers and storms are possible around the dinner hour as the cold front works through. High near 84.

Tonight: Slight chance of showers and storms, then some clearing. Low of 64.

Monday: Partly cloudy, less humid and more comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

