Showers and storms for your Sunday First Alert Forecast

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Today: Showers and storms today with heavy rainfall at times. Isolated storms this afternoon may be strong to severe, particularly on the eastern edge of Michiana. The bulk of the activity will wrap up late afternoon, however, more isolated showers and storms are possible around the dinner hour as the cold front works through. High near 84.

Tonight: Slight chance of showers and storms, then some clearing. Low of 64.

Monday: Partly cloudy, less humid and more comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

